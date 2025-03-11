Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard detains 16 Mexican fishermen, seizes 2,500 pounds of illegally poached fish off Texas coast

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Perry Shirzad 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    Coast Guard Station South Padre Island boat crews, in coordination with Coast Guard Sector Corpus Christi watch standers, Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi aircrews, and Coast Guard Cutter Daniel Tarr, located and stopped a total of 16 Mexican fishermen engaged in illegal fishing north of the Maritime Boundary Line on Tuesday night. Coast Guard crews took the men into custody, brought them ashore, and transferred them to U.S. Customs and Border Protection personnel for further processing, while also seizing approximately 2,500 pounds of red snapper, fishing gear, and equipment; two of the lanchas were seized, while two were left adrift due to flooding and instability.

    (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy of Air Station Corpus Christi)

