    SECDEF Hegseth remarks on SpaceX-NASA ISS Rescue Mission

    PENTAGON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Eugene Oliver  

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth delivers remarks for three service members supporting the upcoming International Space Station astronaut rescue mission from the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., March 12, 2025. (DOD video by Staff Sgt. Eugene Oliver)

    Date Taken: 03.12.2025
    Date Posted: 03.12.2025 16:47
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 955066
    VIRIN: 250312-F-VS137-1076
    Filename: DOD_110858265
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: PENTAGON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SECDEF Hegseth remarks on SpaceX-NASA ISS Rescue Mission, by SSgt Eugene Oliver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Pentagon
    Secretary of Defense
    NASA
    SECDEF
    Washington D.C.
    SpaceX

