He's a 1,300-pound mustang with attitude. Meet Sampson of the Commanding General's Mounted Color Guard. He's a fiery sorrel horse with a playful streak, a knack for leadership, and a heart of gold. This is Sampson, and he's not your average Army horse.



Go behind the scenes with SGT Merrick Espinoza, Sampson's dedicated caretaker and rider, as he reveals the unique bond they share. Witness firsthand the trust and understanding that develops between a Soldier and his powerful steed.



From their very first encounter to navigating challenging cavalry demonstrations, discover how Sampson pushes SGT Espinoza to conquer his own insecurities and grow as a horseman and a person.



Inducted into the Irwin Army Community Hospital team in December 2024, Sampson welcomes visits from IACH staff. Come experience the calming presence of this magnificent animal and learn about his unique bond with his handler.



Music title "Echoes" by Scott Buckley (@ScottBuckley) – released under CC-BY 4.0