Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sampson

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2025

    Video by Jorge Gomez 

    Irwin Army Community Hospital

    He's a 1,300-pound mustang with attitude. Meet Sampson of the Commanding General's Mounted Color Guard. He's a fiery sorrel horse with a playful streak, a knack for leadership, and a heart of gold. This is Sampson, and he's not your average Army horse.

    Go behind the scenes with SGT Merrick Espinoza, Sampson's dedicated caretaker and rider, as he reveals the unique bond they share. Witness firsthand the trust and understanding that develops between a Soldier and his powerful steed.

    From their very first encounter to navigating challenging cavalry demonstrations, discover how Sampson pushes SGT Espinoza to conquer his own insecurities and grow as a horseman and a person.

    Inducted into the Irwin Army Community Hospital team in December 2024, Sampson welcomes visits from IACH staff. Come experience the calming presence of this magnificent animal and learn about his unique bond with his handler.

    Music title "Echoes" by Scott Buckley (@ScottBuckley) – released under CC-BY 4.0

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2025
    Date Posted: 03.12.2025 16:56
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 955065
    VIRIN: 250310-O-JU906-8613
    Filename: DOD_110858262
    Length: 00:07:54
    Location: KANSAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sampson, by Jorge Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    1ID
    1st Infantry Division
    Kansas
    Irwin Army Community Hospital
    CGMCG
    IACH

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download