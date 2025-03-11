Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marne Fury: Human Intelligence Collection

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2025

    Video by Sgt. Duke Edwards 

    3rd Infantry Division

    Soldiers from the 328th Military Intelligence Company, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 3rd Infantry Division, conduct enemy prisoners of war operations during Marne Focus at Fort Stewart, Georgia, March 8, 2025. The training validates 3ID's capabilities and processes for facilitating the movement of enemy prisoners of war from the collection point to the division's detainee handling area. The goal is to leverage actionable intelligence by utilizing the 328th MICO Human Intelligence platoon to establish interrogation operations at the division's detainee handling area, integrating its language capabilities throughout the interrogation process. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Duke Edwards)


    Universal production music via Defense Media Activity music license

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2025
    Date Posted: 03.12.2025 17:05
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 955063
    VIRIN: 250308-A-MA645-3001
    Filename: DOD_110858244
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marne Fury: Human Intelligence Collection, by SGT Duke Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Stewart
    3rd Infantry Division
    Marne Focus 2025

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download