Marne Fury: Human Intelligence Collection

Soldiers from the 328th Military Intelligence Company, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 3rd Infantry Division, conduct enemy prisoners of war operations during Marne Focus at Fort Stewart, Georgia, March 8, 2025. The training validates 3ID's capabilities and processes for facilitating the movement of enemy prisoners of war from the collection point to the division's detainee handling area. The goal is to leverage actionable intelligence by utilizing the 328th MICO Human Intelligence platoon to establish interrogation operations at the division's detainee handling area, integrating its language capabilities throughout the interrogation process. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Duke Edwards)
