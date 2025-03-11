Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    364th Expeditionary Sustainment Command USCENTCOM End-of-Tour Video: April 2024 - January 2025

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.13.2025

    Courtesy Video

    364th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army Soldiers with the 364th Expeditionary Sustainment Command (ESC) returned from their successful, nine-month deployment to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, January 2025. Throughout deployment, the 364th ESC played a vital role in sustaining operations across the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, managing complex logistics operations spanning nine countries and supporting multiple operational commands including Operation Inherent Resolve and Task Force Spartan. Simultaneously, the Army force participated in Joint Logistics Over-the-Shore operations, executing what became one of the largest humanitarian assistance missions in recent history. The successful completion of this deployment demonstrates the unit's exceptional logistics capabilities and commitment to supporting U.S. military operations worldwide. (U.S. Army video by Bianka Lathan)

    Date Taken: 01.13.2025
    Date Posted: 03.12.2025 16:11
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 955050
    VIRIN: 250113-O-ZS229-1001
    PIN: 250113-O
    Filename: DOD_110857977
    Length: 00:02:41
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Hometown: MARYSVILLE, WASHINGTON, US

    Logistics

    Deployment

    TAGS

    Sustainment
    USCENTCOM
    1st TSC
    364ESC
    79th TSC

