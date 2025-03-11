U.S. Army Soldiers with the 364th Expeditionary Sustainment Command (ESC) returned from their successful, nine-month deployment to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, January 2025. Throughout deployment, the 364th ESC played a vital role in sustaining operations across the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, managing complex logistics operations spanning nine countries and supporting multiple operational commands including Operation Inherent Resolve and Task Force Spartan. Simultaneously, the Army force participated in Joint Logistics Over-the-Shore operations, executing what became one of the largest humanitarian assistance missions in recent history. The successful completion of this deployment demonstrates the unit's exceptional logistics capabilities and commitment to supporting U.S. military operations worldwide. (U.S. Army video by Bianka Lathan)
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2025 16:11
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|955050
|VIRIN:
|250113-O-ZS229-1001
|PIN:
|250113-O
|Filename:
|DOD_110857977
|Length:
|00:02:41
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Hometown:
|MARYSVILLE, WASHINGTON, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 364th Expeditionary Sustainment Command USCENTCOM End-of-Tour Video: April 2024 - January 2025, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Logistics
Deployment