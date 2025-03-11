Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    I MEF Marines meet with monitors at MMEA Roadshow

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2025

    Video by Cpl. Simon Saravia 

    I Marine Expeditionary Force

    U.S. Marines with I Marine Expeditionary Force participate in a Manpower Management Enlisted Assignment Branch roadshow at Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton, March 5, 2025. The roadshow allows Marines to meet with their respective monitors for information regarding retention, career opportunities and special duty assignments. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Simon Saravia)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2025
    Date Posted: 03.12.2025 14:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 955045
    VIRIN: 250305-M-HJ365-8059
    Filename: DOD_110857725
    Length: 00:02:23
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, I MEF Marines meet with monitors at MMEA Roadshow, by Cpl Simon Saravia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    monitor
    road show
    I MEF
    Marines
    MMEA
    MCAS Camp Pendleton

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download