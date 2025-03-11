U.S. Marines with I Marine Expeditionary Force participate in a Manpower Management Enlisted Assignment Branch roadshow at Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton, March 5, 2025. The roadshow allows Marines to meet with their respective monitors for information regarding retention, career opportunities and special duty assignments. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Simon Saravia)
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2025 14:56
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|955045
|VIRIN:
|250305-M-HJ365-8059
|Filename:
|DOD_110857725
|Length:
|00:02:23
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, I MEF Marines meet with monitors at MMEA Roadshow, by Cpl Simon Saravia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
