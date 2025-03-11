Marines stationed at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar conduct security augmentation force training at MCAS Miramar, California, March 11, 2025. Marines entering the SAF program attend a five-day course learning basic law enforcement skills, lethal and non-lethal weapons handling, and earning their oleoresin capsicum spray qualification to be able to serve with the provost marshal’s office. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Alexander Vaughn)
|03.11.2025
|03.12.2025 17:04
|Video Productions
|955044
|250311-M-QW512-1001
|1001
|DOD_110857722
|00:02:17
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|1
|1
