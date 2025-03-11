Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Security Augmentation Force

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Alexander Vaughn 

    Marine Corps Air Station Miramar

    Marines stationed at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar conduct security augmentation force training at MCAS Miramar, California, March 11, 2025. Marines entering the SAF program attend a five-day course learning basic law enforcement skills, lethal and non-lethal weapons handling, and earning their oleoresin capsicum spray qualification to be able to serve with the provost marshal’s office. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Alexander Vaughn)

    TAGS

    OC spray
    MCAS Miramar
    PMO
    Security Augmentation Force
    M1014 Shotgun
    m18 service pistol

