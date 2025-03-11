KC-135 Stratotanker refuels Navy P-8A Poseidon over Red Sea (stringer)

A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker offloads fuel to a Navy P-8A Poseidon over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, March 8. The P-8A Poseidon is the U.S. Navy’s multi-mission maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft which conducts long-range anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface warfare, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Jackson Manske)
|03.08.2025
|03.12.2025 13:07
|B-Roll
|955042
|250308-F-TV052-7001
|DOD_110857698
|00:02:44
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
