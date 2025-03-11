Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KC-135 Stratotanker refuels Navy P-8A Poseidon over Red Sea (stringer)

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    03.08.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jackson Manske 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker offloads fuel to a Navy P-8A Poseidon over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, March 8. The P-8A Poseidon is the U.S. Navy’s multi-mission maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft which conducts long-range anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface warfare, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Jackson Manske)

    Date Taken: 03.08.2025
    Date Posted: 03.12.2025 13:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 955042
    VIRIN: 250308-F-TV052-7001
    Filename: DOD_110857698
    Length: 00:02:44
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KC-135 Stratotanker refuels Navy P-8A Poseidon over Red Sea (stringer), by SSgt Jackson Manske, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    KC-135 Stratotanker
    USCENTCOM
    USAFCENT
    1st Combat Camera Squadron
    P-8A Poseidon

