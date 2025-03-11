Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    173rd Airborne Brigade demolition training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    03.10.2025

    Video by Markus Rauchenberger  

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to 173rd Engineer Company, 173rd Airborne Brigade conduct demolition training at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, March 10, 2025. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance. (U.S. Army video by Markus Rauchenberger)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2025
    Date Posted: 03.12.2025 11:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 955033
    VIRIN: 250310-A-BS310-3000
    Filename: DOD_110857534
    Length: 00:04:45
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 173rd Airborne Brigade demolition training, by Markus Rauchenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    demolition
    USArmy
    SkySoldiers
    StrongerTogether
    SETAF-AF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download