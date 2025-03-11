Present and past staff members share memories of their time at the "New" Womack Army Medical Center and reflect on the last 25 years.
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2025 11:23
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|955031
|VIRIN:
|250303-D-QZ892-3322
|Filename:
|DOD_110857487
|Length:
|00:08:22
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The New Womack Turns 25: A Milestone in Military Medicine, by Jesse Leger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.