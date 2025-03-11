Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The New Womack Turns 25: A Milestone in Military Medicine

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2025

    Video by Jesse Leger 

    Womack Army Medical Center

    Present and past staff members share memories of their time at the "New" Womack Army Medical Center and reflect on the last 25 years.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2025
    Date Posted: 03.12.2025 11:23
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 955031
    VIRIN: 250303-D-QZ892-3322
    Filename: DOD_110857487
    Length: 00:08:22
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The New Womack Turns 25: A Milestone in Military Medicine, by Jesse Leger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download