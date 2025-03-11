Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Iwo Jima Conducts a Fueling at Sea

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    02.22.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Savannah Hardesty 

    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7)

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (Feb. 22, 2025) Sailors onboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) conduct a sea and anchor evolution and a fueling at sea while underway in the Atlantic Ocean. Iwo Jima is the flagship of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group which is uniquely positioned to deter aggression, project power through presence abroad, and execute contingency missions with its integrated Marine Corps team in support of U.S. strategic interests. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Savannah L. Hardesty)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2025
    Date Posted: 03.12.2025 11:56
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 955027
    VIRIN: 250222-N-HG411-1001
    Filename: DOD_110857412
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Iwo Jima Conducts a Fueling at Sea, by PO2 Savannah Hardesty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    iwo jima
    refueling
    Fueling at sea
    navy
    amphibious

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download