ATLANTIC OCEAN (Feb. 22, 2025) Sailors onboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) conduct a sea and anchor evolution and a fueling at sea while underway in the Atlantic Ocean. Iwo Jima is the flagship of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group which is uniquely positioned to deter aggression, project power through presence abroad, and execute contingency missions with its integrated Marine Corps team in support of U.S. strategic interests. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Savannah L. Hardesty)
|02.22.2025
|03.12.2025 11:56
|Video Productions
|955027
|250222-N-HG411-1001
|DOD_110857412
|00:00:53
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|2
|2
This work, USS Iwo Jima Conducts a Fueling at Sea, by PO2 Savannah Hardesty, identified by DVIDS
