U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to 173rd Engineer Company, 173rd Airborne Brigade train room-clearing techniques in a shoothouse at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, March 7, 2025. The shoothouse provides fire teams with the opportunity to rehearse their technique for entering and clearing a room using blank or live ammunition.
The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance. (U.S. Army video by Markus Rauchenberger)
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2025 10:55
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|955025
|VIRIN:
|250307-A-BS310-3000
|Filename:
|DOD_110857406
|Length:
|00:02:15
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 173rd AB Shoothouse training, by Markus Rauchenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.