USS Iwo Jima Conducts a Live-Fire Exercise and Ammunition On Load

LEONARDO, N.J. (Feb. 25, 2025) Sailors assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) conduct a live-fire exercise and an ammunition onload while moored at Naval Weapons Station, Earle. Iwo Jima is the flagship of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group which is uniquely positioned to deter aggression, project power through presence abroad, and execute contingency missions with its integrated Marine Corps team in support of U.S. strategic interests. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Savannah L. Hardesty)
|02.25.2025
|03.12.2025 11:53
|Video Productions
|955023
|250225-N-HG411-1001
|DOD_110857396
|00:00:30
|LEONARDO, NEW JERSEY, US
|3
|3
