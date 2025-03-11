Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd ABCT, 1st Armored Division Conducts AT4 Range

    NOVO SELO TRAINING AREA, BULGARIA

    03.12.2025

    Video by Spc. Kyle Kimble 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers, assigned to 4th Battalion, 6th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, conduct an AT4 Range at Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria, March 12, 2025. 1st Armored Division, a rotational force supporting V Corps, conducted this AT4 range in the European Theatre to maintain readiness and instill fundamental Soldier skills that are vital in maintaining lethality. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Kyle Kimble)

    Shot List:

    (00:04:23-00:12:16) 1st Lt. range walks to the AT4
    (00:12:17-00:17:06) 1st Lt. fires 9mm round
    (00:17:07-00:21:19) 9mm round flies toward target
    (00:21:19-00:28:21) 1st Lt. fires second round
    (00:28:22-00:36:03) Pan of spectating Soldiers
    (00:36:04-00:49:11) Soldier fires AT4
    (00:49:12-00:55:08) Shot of a round impact

    Date Taken: 03.12.2025
    Date Posted: 03.12.2025 10:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 955020
    VIRIN: 250312-A-RE759-2001
    Filename: DOD_110857211
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: NOVO SELO TRAINING AREA, BG

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    Bulgaria
    VCorps
    NSTA
    StrongerTogether
    IronSoldiers
    1stArmoredDivision

