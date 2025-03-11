3rd ABCT, 1st Armored Division Conducts AT4 Range

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers, assigned to 4th Battalion, 6th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, conduct an AT4 Range at Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria, March 12, 2025. 1st Armored Division, a rotational force supporting V Corps, conducted this AT4 range in the European Theatre to maintain readiness and instill fundamental Soldier skills that are vital in maintaining lethality. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Kyle Kimble)



Shot List:



(00:04:23-00:12:16) 1st Lt. range walks to the AT4

(00:12:17-00:17:06) 1st Lt. fires 9mm round

(00:17:07-00:21:19) 9mm round flies toward target

(00:21:19-00:28:21) 1st Lt. fires second round

(00:28:22-00:36:03) Pan of spectating Soldiers

(00:36:04-00:49:11) Soldier fires AT4

(00:49:12-00:55:08) Shot of a round impact