171ARW Medical Group Warrior Week (B-Roll2)

Pennsylvania Air National Guardsmen assigned to the 171st Air Refueling Wing Medical Group receive training on O2 therapy, airway management and intervention, and vitals at the base located near Pittsburgh, Feb. 27, 2025. The training was part of the medical groups annual warrior week. Many of Guardsmen in the medical group also serve as medical professionals as their civilian job for local medical agencies around the community when not on duty with the Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Shawn Monk)