RAF Mildenhall Military & Family Readiness Center Career Fair 2025

Michell Sefchik, community readiness specialist, speaks about the career fair hosted on base by the Military & Family Readiness Center at RAF Mildenhall, England, Feb. 21, 2025. The event provided veterans, military members, spouses and civilians with connections to different career and professional development as they look for employment and volunteer opportunities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cody J. A. Mott)
|Date Taken:
|02.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2025 09:38
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|955016
|VIRIN:
|250221-F-WG663-3821
|Filename:
|DOD_110857152
|Length:
|00:01:16
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
