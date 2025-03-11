Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RAF Mildenhall Military & Family Readiness Center Career Fair 2025

    RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    02.21.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Cody Mott 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    Michell Sefchik, community readiness specialist, speaks about the career fair hosted on base by the Military & Family Readiness Center at RAF Mildenhall, England, Feb. 21, 2025. The event provided veterans, military members, spouses and civilians with connections to different career and professional development as they look for employment and volunteer opportunities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cody J. A. Mott)

    Date Taken: 02.21.2025
    Date Posted: 03.12.2025 09:38
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB

    Opportunity
    Military Spouse
    Employment
    Veterans
    RAFM
    100thARW

