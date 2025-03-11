B-Roll: SETAF-AF holds Lion’s Legacy physical training event

U.S. Soldiers assigned to U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), compete in the Lion’s Legacy event, hosted at Caserma Del Din, Vicenza, Italy, Mar. 7, 2025. Lion’s Legacy is a physical training event designed to enhance unit cohesion and teamwork through a series of physical challenges. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Kylejian Francia)
Shot List
(00:00:00) LONG SHOT: U.S. Soldiers get released from the formation
(00:05:15) CLOSE UP SHOT: U.S. Soldier holds the guidon
(00:12:13) LONG SHOT: U.S. Soldiers conduct the high five push-up event
(00:17:13) MEDIUM SHOT: U.S. Soldiers conduct the high five push-up event
(00:22:11) CLOSE UP: U.S. Soldiers conduct the high five push-up event
(00:29:02) LONG SHOT: U.S. Soldiers conduct the sled drag
(00:34:07) MEDIUM SHOT: U.S. Soldiers conduct the sled drag
(00:37:33) CLOSE UP SHOT: U.S. Soldiers conduct the sled drag
(00:41:58) CLOSE UP SHOT: U.S. Soldier holds the trophy to hand off to the winning team
(00:49:26) LONG SHOT: U.S. Soldiers pose with the trophy
|03.07.2025
|03.12.2025 10:16
|B-Roll
|955013
|250221-A-XY121-3611
|DOD_110857080
|00:00:52
|VICENZA, IT
|0
|0
