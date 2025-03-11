Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: SETAF-AF holds Lion’s Legacy physical training event

    VICENZA, ITALY

    03.07.2025

    Video by Sgt. Kylejian Francia 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), compete in the Lion’s Legacy event, hosted at Caserma Del Din, Vicenza, Italy, Mar. 7, 2025. Lion’s Legacy is a physical training event designed to enhance unit cohesion and teamwork through a series of physical challenges. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Kylejian Francia)

    Shot List
    (00:00:00) LONG SHOT: U.S. Soldiers get released from the formation
    (00:05:15) CLOSE UP SHOT: U.S. Soldier holds the guidon
    (00:12:13) LONG SHOT: U.S. Soldiers conduct the high five push-up event
    (00:17:13) MEDIUM SHOT: U.S. Soldiers conduct the high five push-up event
    (00:22:11) CLOSE UP: U.S. Soldiers conduct the high five push-up event
    (00:29:02) LONG SHOT: U.S. Soldiers conduct the sled drag
    (00:34:07) MEDIUM SHOT: U.S. Soldiers conduct the sled drag
    (00:37:33) CLOSE UP SHOT: U.S. Soldiers conduct the sled drag
    (00:41:58) CLOSE UP SHOT: U.S. Soldier holds the trophy to hand off to the winning team
    (00:49:26) LONG SHOT: U.S. Soldiers pose with the trophy

    Date Taken: 03.07.2025
    Date Posted: 03.12.2025 10:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 955013
    VIRIN: 250221-A-XY121-3611
    Filename: DOD_110857080
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: VICENZA, IT

    physical training
    teamwork
    StrongerTogether
    Sword of Freedom
    Lions Legacy
    Esprit d'Corp

