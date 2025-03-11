B-Roll: SETAF-AF holds Lion’s Legacy physical training event

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers assigned to U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), compete in the Lion’s Legacy event, hosted at Caserma Del Din, Vicenza, Italy, Mar. 7, 2025. Lion’s Legacy is a physical training event designed to enhance unit cohesion and teamwork through a series of physical challenges. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Kylejian Francia)



Shot List

(00:00:00) LONG SHOT: U.S. Soldiers get released from the formation

(00:05:15) CLOSE UP SHOT: U.S. Soldier holds the guidon

(00:12:13) LONG SHOT: U.S. Soldiers conduct the high five push-up event

(00:17:13) MEDIUM SHOT: U.S. Soldiers conduct the high five push-up event

(00:22:11) CLOSE UP: U.S. Soldiers conduct the high five push-up event

(00:29:02) LONG SHOT: U.S. Soldiers conduct the sled drag

(00:34:07) MEDIUM SHOT: U.S. Soldiers conduct the sled drag

(00:37:33) CLOSE UP SHOT: U.S. Soldiers conduct the sled drag

(00:41:58) CLOSE UP SHOT: U.S. Soldier holds the trophy to hand off to the winning team

(00:49:26) LONG SHOT: U.S. Soldiers pose with the trophy