Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Georgia National Guard Best Warrior Competition highlights readiness, interoperability

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2025

    Video by Master Sgt. Amber Monio 

    National Guard Bureau

    The Georgia Army National Guard is reinforcing its 30-year partnership with the country of Georgia during its annual Best Warrior Competition, March 9-14, highlighting interoperability between the forces. The event has brought together 15 participants from the Georgia Army National Guard and the Georgian Defence Forces. Competitors are being tested in events such as the Army Combat Fitness Test, land navigation, weapons proficiency, and combat water survival, showcasing their readiness and lethality. Winners will advance to the Region III Best Warrior Competition, representing the state of Georgia at the next level. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Chasity Williams and Spc. Katlynn Pickle, edited by Air Force Master Sgt. Amber Monio)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2025
    Date Posted: 03.12.2025 07:31
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 955010
    VIRIN: 250311-Z-PI747-1001
    Filename: DOD_110857007
    Length: 00:00:39
    Location: GEORGIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Georgia National Guard Best Warrior Competition highlights readiness, interoperability, by MSgt Amber Monio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Georgia National Guard
    Georgia
    Interoperability
    Best Warrior Competition
    National Guard
    Georgia Defence Forces

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download