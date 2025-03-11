Georgia National Guard Best Warrior Competition highlights readiness, interoperability

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/955010" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Georgia Army National Guard is reinforcing its 30-year partnership with the country of Georgia during its annual Best Warrior Competition, March 9-14, highlighting interoperability between the forces. The event has brought together 15 participants from the Georgia Army National Guard and the Georgian Defence Forces. Competitors are being tested in events such as the Army Combat Fitness Test, land navigation, weapons proficiency, and combat water survival, showcasing their readiness and lethality. Winners will advance to the Region III Best Warrior Competition, representing the state of Georgia at the next level. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Chasity Williams and Spc. Katlynn Pickle, edited by Air Force Master Sgt. Amber Monio)