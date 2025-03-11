Georgia National Guard Best Warrior Competition highlights readiness, interoperability

The Georgia Army National Guard is reinforcing its 30-year partnership with the country of Georgia during its annual Best Warrior Competition, March 9-14, highlighting interoperability between the forces. The event has brought together 15 participants from the Georgia Army National Guard and the Georgian Defence Forces. Competitors are being tested in events such as the Army Combat Fitness Test, land navigation, weapons proficiency, and combat water survival, showcasing their readiness and lethality. Winners will advance to the Region III Best Warrior Competition, representing the state of Georgia at the next level. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Chasity Williams and Spc. Katlynn Pickle, edited by Air Force Master Sgt. Amber Monio)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2025 07:31
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|955010
|VIRIN:
|250311-Z-PI747-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110857007
|Length:
|00:00:39
|Location:
|GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
