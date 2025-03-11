Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    57th RQS Gathers Gear During Fighting Wyvern 25-01 - Broll

    POSTOJNA, SLOVENIA

    11.03.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Raya Feltner 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 57th Rescue Squadron gather gear in preparation to move locations during Exercise Fighting Wyvern 25-01 in Postojna, Slovenia March 10, 2025. During the exercise Airmen from the 57th RQS will test their abilities to employ survival, evasion, resistance and escape tecniquess in simulated scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Raya Feltner)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.03.2025
    Date Posted: 03.12.2025 07:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 955008
    VIRIN: 250311-F-KS481-4376
    Filename: DOD_110856994
    Length: 00:00:50
    Location: POSTOJNA, SI

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 57th RQS Gathers Gear During Fighting Wyvern 25-01 - Broll, by SrA Raya Feltner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    pararescue
    RQS
    Exercise Fighting Wyvern

