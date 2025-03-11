Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Forces Train Urban Rifle Marksmanship in Estonia

    VORU, ESTONIA

    03.10.2025

    Video by Sgt. Kourtney Nunnery 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 5th Squadron, 7th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Heavy Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, participate in an urban rifle marksmanship training at Camp Reedo, Estonia, March 10, 2025. Training like these challenge Soldiers on their war fighting capabilities and ability to remain lethal while in movement. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Kourtney Nunnery)

    SHOT LIST:
    00;00;10;00-00;02;24;17- Soldiers from 5-7 Cav shoot the M4 Carbine Rifle on the Urban Marksmanship Range
    00;2;24;18-00;04;24;01- Interview with Sgt Alexander Didominic assigned to 5-7 Cav

    Date Taken: 03.10.2025
    Date Posted: 03.12.2025 06:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 955004
    VIRIN: 250310-A-WB532-8915
    Filename: DOD_110856968
    Length: 00:04:24
    Location: VORU, EE

    Estonia
    urban marksmanship training
    M4A1 carbine
    VCORPS
    StrongerTogether

