U.S. Forces Train Urban Rifle Marksmanship in Estonia

U.S. Soldiers assigned to 5th Squadron, 7th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Heavy Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, participate in an urban rifle marksmanship training at Camp Reedo, Estonia, March 10, 2025. Training like these challenge Soldiers on their war fighting capabilities and ability to remain lethal while in movement. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Kourtney Nunnery)



SHOT LIST:

00;00;10;00-00;02;24;17- Soldiers from 5-7 Cav shoot the M4 Carbine Rifle on the Urban Marksmanship Range

00;2;24;18-00;04;24;01- Interview with Sgt Alexander Didominic assigned to 5-7 Cav