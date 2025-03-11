Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Freedom Shield 25 Allied Counter Weapons of Mass Destruction Removal Operations

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.11.2025

    Video by Pfc. Fabian Jones 

    20th Public Affairs Detachment

    Republic of Korea Army Soldiers from the 25th Infantry Division and U.S. Army Soldiers from the 5-20 Infantry Battalion, 1-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 7th Infantry Division conduct a joint breach operation at Twin Bridges Training Area, Yangju-si, Republic of Korea, Mar. 12, 2025. Freedom Shield 25 is a multidomain military training program that integrates ground, air, naval, space and cyberspace elements, enhancing readiness through realistic combat situations (U.S. Army Video by Pfc. Fabian Jones)

    Date Taken: 03.11.2025
    Date Posted: 03.12.2025 05:20
    Location: KR

    This work, Freedom Shield 25 Allied Counter Weapons of Mass Destruction Removal Operations, by PFC Fabian Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    2nd Infantry Division
    US Army
    5-20 Infantry Regiment
    ROK Army
    1-2 Stryker Bridgade Combat Team
    FreedomShield25

