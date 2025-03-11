Freedom Shield 25 Allied Counter Weapons of Mass Destruction Removal Operations

Republic of Korea Army Soldiers from the 25th Infantry Division and U.S. Army Soldiers from the 5-20 Infantry Battalion, 1-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 7th Infantry Division conduct a joint breach operation at Twin Bridges Training Area, Yangju-si, Republic of Korea, Mar. 12, 2025. Freedom Shield 25 is a multidomain military training program that integrates ground, air, naval, space and cyberspace elements, enhancing readiness through realistic combat situations (U.S. Army Video by Pfc. Fabian Jones)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2025 05:20
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|955002
|VIRIN:
|250312-A-EP590-5999
|Filename:
|DOD_110856881
|Length:
|00:03:56
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
