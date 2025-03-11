Freedom Shield 25 Allied Counter Weapons of Mass Destruction Removal Operations

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/955002" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Republic of Korea Army Soldiers from the 25th Infantry Division and U.S. Army Soldiers from the 5-20 Infantry Battalion, 1-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 7th Infantry Division conduct a joint breach operation at Twin Bridges Training Area, Yangju-si, Republic of Korea, Mar. 12, 2025. Freedom Shield 25 is a multidomain military training program that integrates ground, air, naval, space and cyberspace elements, enhancing readiness through realistic combat situations (U.S. Army Video by Pfc. Fabian Jones)