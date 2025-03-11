Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Radio Around the Region: Yokota E Sports Tournament

    TOKYO, JAPAN

    03.11.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Skyler Combs 

    AFN Tokyo

    Yokota E Sports ambassador Master Sgt. Steffan Gray and Kadena E Sports ambassador Master Sgt. Aaron Becker dropped by the Sunset Drive to let the Kanto Plain know about the upcoming PACAF tournament taking place at Yokota Air Base.

    Date Taken: 03.11.2025
    Date Posted: 03.12.2025 02:45
    Location: TOKYO, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Radio Around the Region: Yokota E Sports Tournament, by SSgt Skyler Combs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

