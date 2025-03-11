Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Combined Air Assault 2-3 SBCT and ROK 1st Infantry Division

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.11.2025

    Video by Sgt. Alexander Knight 

    2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division

    Combined Air Assault training at Twin Bridge Training Area, South Korea on Mar 11, 2025

    Date Taken: 03.11.2025
    Date Posted: 03.12.2025 03:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 954999
    VIRIN: 250311-A-AT874-1001
    Filename: DOD_110856749
    Length: 00:01:51
    Location: KR

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Combined Air Assault 2-3 SBCT and ROK 1st Infantry Division, by SGT Alexander Knight, identified by DVIDS

    8th Army
    ROK
    Combined Air Assault
    2-3 SBCT
    2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division
    FreedomShield25

