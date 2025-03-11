Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yokota Air Base Beverly Morning 25-2

    JAPAN

    03.06.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. James Kennedy 

    AFN Tokyo

    Yokota Air Base performed their annual base exercise Beverly Morning starting March 10, 2025. This exercise has US military members gear up to perform duties for mock attacks on the Yokota Air Base as well as performing daily routines in chemical gear (U.S. Air Force Video by Staff Sergeant James Kennedy).

    Date Taken: 03.06.2025
    Date Posted: 03.12.2025 01:16
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 954996
    VIRIN: 250312-F-AR133-1001
    Filename: DOD_110856695
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    Yokota
    Yokota Air Base
    Exercise
    Beverly Morning

