Yokota Air Base performed their annual base exercise Beverly Morning starting March 10, 2025. This exercise has US military members gear up to perform duties for mock attacks on the Yokota Air Base as well as performing daily routines in chemical gear (U.S. Air Force Video by Staff Sergeant James Kennedy).
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2025 01:16
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|954996
|VIRIN:
|250312-F-AR133-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110856695
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Yokota Air Base Beverly Morning 25-2, by SSgt James Kennedy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
