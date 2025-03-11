Yokota Air Base Beverly Morning 25-2

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Yokota Air Base performed their annual base exercise Beverly Morning starting March 10, 2025. This exercise has US military members gear up to perform duties for mock attacks on the Yokota Air Base as well as performing daily routines in chemical gear (U.S. Air Force Video by Staff Sergeant James Kennedy).