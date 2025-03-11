Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAF Atsugi Spring Fest 2025 Promo Video

    JAPAN

    02.21.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. James Kennedy 

    AFN Tokyo

    NAF Atsugi, Tokyo, Japan hosts an annual Spring Fest on April 19th, 2025. The Spring Fest invites the Japanese locals to come on base and enjoy festivities, see aircraft up close, and meet US military members. (U.S. Air Force Video by Staff Sergeant James Kennedy).

    Date Taken: 02.21.2025
    Date Posted: 03.12.2025 01:15
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 954995
    VIRIN: 250306-F-AR133-1001
    Filename: DOD_110856694
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: JP

    Japan
    Atsugi
    NAF Atsugi
    Spring Fest

