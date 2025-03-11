NAF Atsugi, Tokyo, Japan hosts an annual Spring Fest on April 19th, 2025. The Spring Fest invites the Japanese locals to come on base and enjoy festivities, see aircraft up close, and meet US military members. (U.S. Air Force Video by Staff Sergeant James Kennedy).
|Date Taken:
|02.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2025 01:15
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|954995
|VIRIN:
|250306-F-AR133-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110856694
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, NAF Atsugi Spring Fest 2025 Promo Video, by SSgt James Kennedy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
