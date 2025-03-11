A night to remember

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 314th CSSB 2024 Military Ball brought Soldiers, families, and distinguished guests together for a celebration of unity, service, and excellence. A special thanks to Ms. Lanai N. Ferro, the event organizer, whose outstanding dedication and vision made this historic event, the first in over two decades, a phenomenal success!

(Video by Staff Sgt. Kanangwe, Jean-Baptiste)