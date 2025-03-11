Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    A night to remember

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    12.30.2024

    Video by Sgt. Jean-Baptiste Kanangwe 

    311th Expeditionary Sustainment Command   

    The 314th CSSB 2024 Military Ball brought Soldiers, families, and distinguished guests together for a celebration of unity, service, and excellence. A special thanks to Ms. Lanai N. Ferro, the event organizer, whose outstanding dedication and vision made this historic event, the first in over two decades, a phenomenal success!
    .
    (Video by Staff Sgt. Kanangwe, Jean-Baptiste)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.30.2024
    Date Posted: 03.11.2025 22:22
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 954986
    VIRIN: 241230-A-PK275-5590
    Filename: DOD_110856478
    Length: 00:03:59
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A night to remember, by SGT Jean-Baptiste Kanangwe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #usarmy #USArmyReserves #USARC #79thtsc #armystrong #BeAllYouCanBe #chiefofthearmyreserve

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download