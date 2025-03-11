A night to remember

The 314th CSSB 2024 Military Ball brought Soldiers, families, and distinguished guests together for a celebration of unity, service, and excellence. A special thanks to Ms. Lanai N. Ferro, the event organizer, whose outstanding dedication and vision made this historic event, the first in over two decades, a phenomenal success!
(Video by Staff Sgt. Kanangwe, Jean-Baptiste)
|12.30.2024
|03.11.2025 22:22
|Package
|954986
|241230-A-PK275-5590
|DOD_110856478
|00:03:59
|US
|0
|0
