A Marine Corps CH-53E Super Stallion with Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 462, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, prepares to take off from Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, during Quarterly Underway Amphibious Readiness Training 25.2, March 5, 2025. QUART is a joint training exercise designed to develop and sustain essential amphibious readiness skills for effective operation in maritime environment while reinforcing the Navy-Marine Corps partnership. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Gabriel A. Tavarez)
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2025 20:05
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|954982
|VIRIN:
|250305-M-RH724-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110856324
|Length:
|00:00:52
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, QUART 25.2: HMH-462 Flightline, by Sgt Gabriel Tavarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
