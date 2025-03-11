QUART 25.2: HMH-462 Flightline

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A Marine Corps CH-53E Super Stallion with Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 462, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, prepares to take off from Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, during Quarterly Underway Amphibious Readiness Training 25.2, March 5, 2025. QUART is a joint training exercise designed to develop and sustain essential amphibious readiness skills for effective operation in maritime environment while reinforcing the Navy-Marine Corps partnership. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Gabriel A. Tavarez)