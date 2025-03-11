Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    QUART 25.2: HMH-462 Flightline

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2025

    Video by Sgt. Gabriel Tavarez 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    A Marine Corps CH-53E Super Stallion with Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 462, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, prepares to take off from Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, during Quarterly Underway Amphibious Readiness Training 25.2, March 5, 2025. QUART is a joint training exercise designed to develop and sustain essential amphibious readiness skills for effective operation in maritime environment while reinforcing the Navy-Marine Corps partnership. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Gabriel A. Tavarez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2025
    Date Posted: 03.11.2025 20:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 954982
    VIRIN: 250305-M-RH724-2001
    Filename: DOD_110856324
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, QUART 25.2: HMH-462 Flightline, by Sgt Gabriel Tavarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    HMH-462, CH-53E, Super Stallion, Marines

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download