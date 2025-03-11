U.S. Marine Corps UH-1Y Venom helicopters with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 169, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, conduct flight deck landing qualifications on the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Somerset (LPD 25) during Quarterly Underway Amphibious Readiness Training 25.2 off the coast of Southern California, March 4, 2025. QUART is a joint training exercise designed to develop and sustain essential amphibious readiness skills for effective operation in maritime environment while reinforcing the Navy-Marine Corps partnership. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Gabriel A. Tavarez)
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2025 19:44
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|954977
|VIRIN:
|250305-M-RH724-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110856223
|Length:
|00:04:53
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, QUART 25.2: HMLA-169 Flight Deck Landing Qualifications BROLL, by Sgt Gabriel Tavarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.