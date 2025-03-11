Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    QUART 25.2: HMLA-169 Flight Deck Landing Qualifications BROLL

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2025

    Video by Sgt. Gabriel Tavarez 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    U.S. Marine Corps UH-1Y Venom helicopters with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 169, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, conduct flight deck landing qualifications on the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Somerset (LPD 25) during Quarterly Underway Amphibious Readiness Training 25.2 off the coast of Southern California, March 4, 2025. QUART is a joint training exercise designed to develop and sustain essential amphibious readiness skills for effective operation in maritime environment while reinforcing the Navy-Marine Corps partnership. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Gabriel A. Tavarez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2025
    Date Posted: 03.11.2025 19:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 954977
    VIRIN: 250305-M-RH724-2001
    Filename: DOD_110856223
    Length: 00:04:53
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, CALIFORNIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, QUART 25.2: HMLA-169 Flight Deck Landing Qualifications BROLL, by Sgt Gabriel Tavarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    QUART 25.2, USS Somerset (LPD), UH-1Y, HMLA-169

