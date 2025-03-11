Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Coast Guard Rescues Man Clinging to Bridge Piling near Astoria, Ore.

    ASTORIA, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2025

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 13 PADET Astoria

    A U.S. Coast Guard aircrew rescues a man in the water from under the New Youngs Bay Bridge near Astoria, Ore., March 6, 2025. The crew deployed their swimmer who placed the man into a rescue basket and hoisted him onto the bridge where he was assisted by on scene police officers and fire department members. (Video courtesy of U.S. Coast Guard and Astoria Police Department)

    Date Taken: 03.06.2025
    Date Posted: 03.11.2025 18:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 954971
    VIRIN: 250306-G-SG988-9819
    Filename: DOD_110856101
    Length: 00:01:29
    Location: ASTORIA, OREGON, US

    USCG
    Bridge
    Rescue
    Astoria
    Police
    Swimmer

