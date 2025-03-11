U.S. Coast Guard Rescues Man Clinging to Bridge Piling near Astoria, Ore.

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/954971" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A U.S. Coast Guard aircrew rescues a man in the water from under the New Youngs Bay Bridge near Astoria, Ore., March 6, 2025. The crew deployed their swimmer who placed the man into a rescue basket and hoisted him onto the bridge where he was assisted by on scene police officers and fire department members. (Video courtesy of U.S. Coast Guard and Astoria Police Department)