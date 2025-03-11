U.S. Coast Guard Rescues Man Clinging to Bridge Piling near Astoria, Ore.

A U.S. Coast Guard aircrew rescues a man in the water from under the New Youngs Bay Bridge near Astoria, Ore., March 6, 2025. The crew deployed their swimmer who placed the man into a rescue basket and hoisted him onto the bridge where he was assisted by on scene police officers and fire department members. (Video courtesy of U.S. Coast Guard and Astoria Police Department)
