    UCLA Army ROTC program

    UNITED STATES

    10.07.2024

    Video by Sgt. Jean-Baptiste Kanangwe 

    311th Expeditionary Sustainment Command   

    The 311th ESC Chief of Staff, Col. Dixon Brockbank, shared his impressions of our inaugural collaboration with the UCLA Army ROTC program on September 28 at Royce Hall, highlighting the partnership's role in mentoring cadets, providing valuable learning opportunities, and fostering strong community engagement. #vale
    (Video by U.S. Army SSG. Kanangwe, Jean-Baptiste

    Date Taken: 10.07.2024
    Date Posted: 03.11.2025 21:55
    Video ID: 954968
    VIRIN: 241007-A-PK275-1990
    Filename: DOD_110856091
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: US

    #usarmy #USArmyReserves #USARC #79thtsc #armystrong #BeAllYouCanBe #chiefofthearmyreserve

