The 311th ESC Chief of Staff, Col. Dixon Brockbank, shared his impressions of our inaugural collaboration with the UCLA Army ROTC program on September 28 at Royce Hall, highlighting the partnership's role in mentoring cadets, providing valuable learning opportunities, and fostering strong community engagement. #vale
.
(Video by U.S. Army SSG. Kanangwe, Jean-Baptiste
|Date Taken:
|10.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2025 21:55
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|954968
|VIRIN:
|241007-A-PK275-1990
|Filename:
|DOD_110856091
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, UCLA Army ROTC program, by SGT Jean-Baptiste Kanangwe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
