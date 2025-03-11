Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    419th CSSB Change of Command

    UNITED STATES

    07.27.2024

    Video by Sgt. Jean-Baptiste Kanangwe 

    311th Expeditionary Sustainment Command   

    The 419th CSSB recently conducted a Change of Command and a Change of Responsibility in Tustin. Let’s welcome the new leadership and look forward to a bright future. #vale#
    (Video by U.S Army Sgt. Kanangwe, Jean-Baptiste)

    Date Taken: 07.27.2024
    Date Posted: 03.11.2025 21:55
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 954967
    VIRIN: 240727-A-PK275-8812
    Filename: DOD_110856060
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 419th CSSB Change of Command, by SGT Jean-Baptiste Kanangwe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #usarmy #USArmyReserves #USARC #79thtsc #armystrong #BeAllYouCanBe #chiefofthearmyreserve

