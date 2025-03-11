Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Marines with 2nd MAW participate in SLTE 1-25

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2025

    Video by Cpl. David Ornelasbaeza and Cpl. Anakin Smith

    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marines with 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW) participate in Service Level Training Exercise (SLTE) 1-25 in various locations in southern California, Jan. 20 to Feb. 28, 2025. 2nd MAW units conducted unit-level training and supported Marine ground units during SLTE 1-25, a series of exercises designed to prepare Marines for operations around the globe. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. David Ornelas Baeza and Cpl. Anakin Smith)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2025
    Date Posted: 03.11.2025 17:37
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 954965
    VIRIN: 250310-M-UJ436-1003
    Filename: DOD_110856038
    Length: 00:02:29
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marines with 2nd MAW participate in SLTE 1-25, by Cpl David Ornelasbaeza and Cpl Anakin Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    HMH-461
    VMA-231
    HMLA-269
    MAGTF
    USMCNews
    SLTE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download