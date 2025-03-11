U.S. Marines with 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW) participate in Service Level Training Exercise (SLTE) 1-25 in various locations in southern California, Jan. 20 to Feb. 28, 2025. 2nd MAW units conducted unit-level training and supported Marine ground units during SLTE 1-25, a series of exercises designed to prepare Marines for operations around the globe. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. David Ornelas Baeza and Cpl. Anakin Smith)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2025 17:37
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|954965
|VIRIN:
|250310-M-UJ436-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_110856038
|Length:
|00:02:29
|Location:
|CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, U.S. Marines with 2nd MAW participate in SLTE 1-25, by Cpl David Ornelasbaeza and Cpl Anakin Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
