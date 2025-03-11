U.S. Marines with 2nd MAW participate in SLTE 1-25

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW) participate in Service Level Training Exercise (SLTE) 1-25 in various locations in southern California, Jan. 20 to Feb. 28, 2025. 2nd MAW units conducted unit-level training and supported Marine ground units during SLTE 1-25, a series of exercises designed to prepare Marines for operations around the globe. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. David Ornelas Baeza and Cpl. Anakin Smith)