B-ROLL 1 of 2: ICTs demonstrated during WSEP 25.02

This video highlights F-35A Lightning IIs, assigned to the 95th Fighter Squadron,
conducting an integrated combat turn test during Weapons System Evaluation Program-East 25.02 at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 5, 2024. Under normal operations, pilots will shut off an aircraft’s engines, taking teams approximately three hours to complete normal fueling and munitions loading procedures which in return can leave aircraft vulnerable on the ground. However, with the ICT, aircraft are airborne in under half the time increasing the lethality of our aircraft. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Zachary Nordheim)
