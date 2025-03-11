Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-ROLL 1 of 2: ICTs demonstrated during WSEP 25.02

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Zachary Nordheim 

    325th Fighter Wing

    This video highlights F-35A Lightning IIs, assigned to the 95th Fighter Squadron,
    conducting an integrated combat turn test during Weapons System Evaluation Program-East 25.02 at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 5, 2024. Under normal operations, pilots will shut off an aircraft’s engines, taking teams approximately three hours to complete normal fueling and munitions loading procedures which in return can leave aircraft vulnerable on the ground. However, with the ICT, aircraft are airborne in under half the time increasing the lethality of our aircraft. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Zachary Nordheim)

    Date Taken: 02.12.2025
    Date Posted: 03.11.2025 16:51
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US

    This work, B-ROLL 1 of 2: ICTs demonstrated during WSEP 25.02, by SrA Zachary Nordheim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ACC
    F-35
    Tyndall
    Lethality
    Operational Test and Evaluation
    Integrated Combat Turn

