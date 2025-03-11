Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    BAMC We're Here For You: Transfer Request Infomercial

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2025

    Video by Gerardo Estrada 

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    As a TRICARE Beneficiary, you deserve the best care when you need it most. If you or your child require hospitalization, you can ask to be taken directly to BAMC for inpatient care.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2025
    Date Posted: 03.11.2025 16:42
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 954958
    VIRIN: 250311-O-CD868-9314
    Filename: DOD_110855964
    Length: 00:00:36
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BAMC We're Here For You: Transfer Request Infomercial, by Gerardo Estrada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    medicine
    beneficiary
    military
    army

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download