Wasp ARG-24th MEU Capabilities

ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 13, 2024) The Wasp Amphibious Ready Group (WSP ARG)-24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (24th MEU) delivers highly capable, integrated Naval forces to combatant commanders and the national command authority. Naval integration provides combatant commanders and America's civilian leaders highly capable forces that deter adversaries, underpin American security and economic prosperity, and reassure her Allies and partners. (US Navy video by USS Wasp (LHD 1) public affairs.)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2025 16:47
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|954957
|VIRIN:
|240513-M-N0737-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110855962
|Length:
|00:02:17
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
