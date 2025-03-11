Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wasp ARG-24th MEU Capabilities

    UNITED STATES

    05.13.2024

    Courtesy Video

    USS WASP (LHD 1)   

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 13, 2024) The Wasp Amphibious Ready Group (WSP ARG)-24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (24th MEU) delivers highly capable, integrated Naval forces to combatant commanders and the national command authority. Naval integration provides combatant commanders and America's civilian leaders highly capable forces that deter adversaries, underpin American security and economic prosperity, and reassure her Allies and partners. (US Navy video by USS Wasp (LHD 1) public affairs.)

    Date Taken: 05.13.2024
    Date Posted: 03.11.2025 16:47
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 954957
    VIRIN: 240513-M-N0737-1001
    Filename: DOD_110855962
    Length: 00:02:17
    Location: US

    TAGS

    USS Wasp
    deployment
    Stingers
    WSPARG24THMEU
    TASKFORCE 61/2

