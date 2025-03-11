2025 Georgia Army National Guard State BWC - Weapons Range

Competitors with the Georgia Army National Guard, Georgia State Defense Force, and Georgian Defence Force complete a known distance shoot with an M4 carbine during the 2025 Best Warrior Competition at the Tullahoma Volunteer Training Site March 11, 2025, in Tullahoma, Tennessee. The competition demonstrates the readiness and lethality of Georgia Army National Guard Soldiers by testing the competitors with physical fitness assessments, written exams, and other warrior tasks and battle drills. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Ayanna Tillman)
