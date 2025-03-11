Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-ROLL 3 of 4: Exercise Noble Panther 25-2

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Zachary Nordheim 

    325th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 325th Fighter Wing participate in Exercise Noble Panther 25-2 at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 18-28, 2025. NP 25-2 was the first wing-wide exercise that helped hone Tyndall Airmen’s capabilities, testing their ability to thrive in a high-intensity environment while guaranteeing the delivery of decisive combat airpower to combatant commanders. NP 25-2 enabled various Air Force Specialty Codes across the wing to refine their skills of enabling effective support of Air Combat Command’s mission of generating and providing combat-ready forces to combatant commanders. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Zachary Nordheim)

    Date Taken: 02.28.2025
    Date Posted: 03.11.2025 16:35
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 954950
    VIRIN: 250311-F-BE826-1001
    Filename: DOD_110855943
    Length: 00:08:49
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US

    TAGS

    ACE
    ACC
    Total Force Integration
    Tyndall
    AFFROGEN
    Noble Panther

