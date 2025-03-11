Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defenders hone drone neutralization skills with M-LIDS

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.22.2025

    Video by Master Sgt. Luke Olson 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    With its powerful radar array aimed skyward, the Mobile Low, Integrated Defense System mounted on a U.S. Air Force mine-resistant ambush protected all-terrain vehicle targets a drone during a live-fire exercise in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 22, 2025. M-LIDS provides critical support in defending against drones during operational training. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Luke Olson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.22.2025
    Date Posted: 03.11.2025 15:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 954940
    VIRIN: 250122-F-LQ671-2007
    Filename: DOD_110855831
    Length: 00:00:22
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Defenders hone drone neutralization skills with M-LIDS, by MSgt Luke Olson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    AFCENT
    Security Forces defenders
    M-ATV
    C-UAS
    M-LIDS

