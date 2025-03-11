With its powerful radar array aimed skyward, the Mobile Low, Integrated Defense System mounted on a U.S. Air Force mine-resistant ambush protected all-terrain vehicle targets a drone during a live-fire exercise in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 22, 2025. M-LIDS provides critical support in defending against drones during operational training. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Luke Olson)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2025 15:28
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|954940
|VIRIN:
|250122-F-LQ671-2007
|Filename:
|DOD_110855831
|Length:
|00:00:22
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Defenders hone drone neutralization skills with M-LIDS, by MSgt Luke Olson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
