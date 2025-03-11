Defenders hone drone neutralization skills with M-LIDS

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



With its powerful radar array aimed skyward, the Mobile Low, Integrated Defense System mounted on a U.S. Air Force mine-resistant ambush protected all-terrain vehicle targets a drone during a live-fire exercise in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 22, 2025. M-LIDS provides critical support in defending against drones during operational training. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Luke Olson)