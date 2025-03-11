173rd Combat Engineers Leverage Robotics to Conduct Demolitions in Germany

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/954935" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Paratroopers assigned to the 173rd Combat Engineer Company (Airborne) conducted intensive demolition training on March 11, 2025, at Grafenwöhr Training Area, utilizing C4 plastic explosives and cratering charges to improve their ability to remove obstacles and impede enemy movement on the battlefield.



The training focused on the controlled use of C4, a versatile yet powerful explosive commonly employed by engineers to demolish structures, clear obstacles, and create breach points. Additionally, soldiers practiced deploying cratering charges, designed to create deep holes in roads and runways, slowing enemy advances in combat scenarios.



As one of the most physically and technically demanding jobs in the U.S. Army, combat engineers must be proficient in explosives, route clearance, fortifications, and mobility operations under high-stress conditions. The Grafenwöhr training reinforced those skills, ensuring engineers can execute precise demolitions in real-world scenarios.



In addition to traditional demolitions, the 173rd Combat Engineer Company (Airborne) is integrating cutting-edge robotics technology to enhance safety and efficiency on the battlefield. The unit has been employing unmanned robotic systems for reconnaissance, obstacle clearance, and threat neutralization, reducing the risk to soldiers while maximizing operational effectiveness.



One of the key robotic assets is a remote-controlled, multi-terrain robot equipped with advanced sensors and cameras. Designed for tasks such as explosive detection and infrastructure assessment, these systems provide real-time data to engineers before troops physically engage an area.



The integration of robotics aligns with the U.S. Army’s modernization strategy, which emphasizes leveraging technology to increase lethality while minimizing risk. For airborne forces like the 173rd Airborne Brigade, which frequently conduct rapid deployments into complex environments, these capabilities are critical.



The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance.



(U.S. Army video by Capt. Jennifer French)





License Details

Recording(s) "Ultara" by Christian Wade (3:15)

Individual Youtube Creator / Podcaster

Clients No client or brand/company work

Distributions Standard Coverage - Web / Social Media (Up to 1 million subscribers), Podcast (Up to 10k monthly

downloads)

Monetization Included

License Date March 11, 2025