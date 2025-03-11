Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airman mechanic refreshes truck with paint job

    ST. JOSEPH, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2025

    Video by Michael Crane 

    139th Airlift Wing

    Tech. Sgt. Mark Wilson, a heavy mobile equipment mechanic assigned to the 139th Logistics Readiness Squadron’s vehicle maintenance shop, Missouri Air National Guard, applies a coat of primer to a truck on Feb. 27, 2025, at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base in St. Joseph, Missouri. Wilson was repainting sections of a truck that required maintenance. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Michael Crane)

    Date Taken: 02.28.2025
    Date Posted: 03.11.2025 14:40
    Location: ST. JOSEPH, MISSOURI, US

