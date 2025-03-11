Tech. Sgt. Mark Wilson, a heavy mobile equipment mechanic assigned to the 139th Logistics Readiness Squadron’s vehicle maintenance shop, Missouri Air National Guard, applies a coat of primer to a truck on Feb. 27, 2025, at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base in St. Joseph, Missouri. Wilson was repainting sections of a truck that required maintenance. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Michael Crane)
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2025 14:40
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|954933
|VIRIN:
|250228-Z-UP142-7424
|Filename:
|DOD_110855702
|Length:
|00:01:05
|Location:
|ST. JOSEPH, MISSOURI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Airman mechanic refreshes truck with paint job, by Michael Crane, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.