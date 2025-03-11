USCG Air Station Elizabeth City Medevac off the Sakizaya Queen B-Roll

B-Roll of a Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City MH-60T helicopter medavac of an injured crewmember from the bulk carrier, Sakizaya Queen, 200 nautical miles offshore of North Carolina, March 6, 2025.
Video from an Air Station Elizabeth City C-130J.
