    USCG Air Station Elizabeth City Medevac off the Sakizaya Queen B-Roll

    ELIZABETH CITY, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class David Weydert 

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters   

    B-Roll of a Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City MH-60T helicopter medavac of an injured crewmember from the bulk carrier, Sakizaya Queen, 200 nautical miles offshore of North Carolina, March 6, 2025.

    Video from an Air Station Elizabeth City C-130J.

    Date Taken: 03.06.2025
    Date Posted: 03.11.2025 14:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 954932
    VIRIN: 250306-G-ZV557-4432
    Filename: DOD_110855698
    Length: 00:02:38
    Location: ELIZABETH CITY, NORTH CAROLINA, US

