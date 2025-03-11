The SPAFORGEN Cycle

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



From individual readiness to full-scale operations, SPAFORGEN is the driving force behind the Space Force's ability to dominate the space domain. This infographic guides you through the three distinct phases of SPAFORGEN, highlighting how each stage contributes to a powerful and predictable battle rhythm. Whether it's focusing on personal growth and development, engaging in advanced training and exercises, or executing critical missions, SPAFORGEN ensures every Guardian is prepared for the challenges of space superiority.