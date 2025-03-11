From individual readiness to full-scale operations, SPAFORGEN is the driving force behind the Space Force's ability to dominate the space domain. This infographic guides you through the three distinct phases of SPAFORGEN, highlighting how each stage contributes to a powerful and predictable battle rhythm. Whether it's focusing on personal growth and development, engaging in advanced training and exercises, or executing critical missions, SPAFORGEN ensures every Guardian is prepared for the challenges of space superiority.
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2025 14:26
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|954929
|VIRIN:
|250311-O-HR740-5961
|Filename:
|DOD_110855678
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The SPAFORGEN Cycle, by Travis Burcham and A1C Phil Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.