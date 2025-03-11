Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The SPAFORGEN Cycle

    03.11.2025

    Video by Travis Burcham and Airman 1st Class Phil Edwards

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force       

    From individual readiness to full-scale operations, SPAFORGEN is the driving force behind the Space Force's ability to dominate the space domain. This infographic guides you through the three distinct phases of SPAFORGEN, highlighting how each stage contributes to a powerful and predictable battle rhythm. Whether it's focusing on personal growth and development, engaging in advanced training and exercises, or executing critical missions, SPAFORGEN ensures every Guardian is prepared for the challenges of space superiority.

    Date Taken: 03.11.2025
    Date Posted: 03.11.2025 14:26
    Video ID: 954929
    VIRIN: 250311-O-HR740-5961
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The SPAFORGEN Cycle, by Travis Burcham and A1C Phil Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    BLUE
    Space Force
    SPAFORGEN Cycle

