171ARW Medical Group Warrior Week (B-ROLL)

Pennsylvania Air National Guardsmen assigned to the 171st Air Refueling Wing Medical Group train on advanced cardiac life support and resuscitation techniques in collaboration with local medical professionals from Allegheny Health Network at the base located near Pittsburgh, Feb. 25, 2025. The training was part of the Medical Groups annual warrior week. The Guardsmen in this class also serve as civilian nurses and respiratory therapists for local medical agencies around the community when not on duty with the Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Shawn Monk)
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2025 14:20
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|954927
|VIRIN:
|250225-Z-NQ177-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110855673
|Length:
|00:03:06
|Location:
|CORAOPOLIS, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
