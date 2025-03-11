Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    171ARW Medical Group Warrior Week (B-ROLL)

    CORAOPOLIS, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2025

    Video by Shawn Monk 

    171st Air Refueling Wing

    Pennsylvania Air National Guardsmen assigned to the 171st Air Refueling Wing Medical Group train on advanced cardiac life support and resuscitation techniques in collaboration with local medical professionals from Allegheny Health Network at the base located near Pittsburgh, Feb. 25, 2025. The training was part of the Medical Groups annual warrior week. The Guardsmen in this class also serve as civilian nurses and respiratory therapists for local medical agencies around the community when not on duty with the Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Shawn Monk)

    Date Taken: 02.25.2025
    Date Posted: 03.11.2025 14:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 954927
    VIRIN: 250225-Z-NQ177-2001
    Filename: DOD_110855673
    Length: 00:03:06
    Location: CORAOPOLIS, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    medical group
    171st Air Refueling Wing
    Pennsylvania Air National Guard

