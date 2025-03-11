Mission Generation Meets Bracer Forge

On March 5th, AiTs didn’t just watch—they executed. Mission Gen/Bracer Forge pushed them beyond the classroom and into real-world, high-intensity training. From assembling munitions to securing cargo, executing land navigation, and handling aircraft operations, these Airmen stepped up, proving they are ready to fight, ready to win
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2025 14:20
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|954926
|VIRIN:
|250311-F-RR907-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110855670
|Length:
|00:01:38
|Location:
|TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
