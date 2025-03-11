Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mission Generation Meets Bracer Forge

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2025

    Video by Benjamin Remmert 

    82nd Training Wing

    On March 5th, AiTs didn’t just watch—they executed. Mission Gen/Bracer Forge pushed them beyond the classroom and into real-world, high-intensity training. From assembling munitions to securing cargo, executing land navigation, and handling aircraft operations, these Airmen stepped up, proving they are ready to fight, ready to win

    Date Taken: 03.11.2025
    Date Posted: 03.11.2025 14:20
    Video ID: 954926
    VIRIN: 250311-F-RR907-1001
    Location: TEXAS, US

    Sheppard Air Force Base
    Great Power Competition
    Multi Capable Airmen
    Bracer Forge

