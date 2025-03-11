Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    173rd Combat Engineer Company Conducts Explosive Training in Grafenwöhr

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GRAFENWöHR, GERMANY

    03.11.2025

    Video by Capt. Jennifer French 

    173rd Airborne Brigade

    Paratroopers assigned to 173rd Combat Engineer Company conducted demolition training on March 11, 2025 utilizing C4 plastic explosives and cratering charges to train their ability to remove obstacles and impede enemy movement on the battlefield.

    The training at the Grafenwöhr Training Area focused on the controlled use of C4, a versatile yet powerful explosive commonly employed by engineers to demolish structures, clear obstacles, and create breach points. Additionally, paratroopers practiced deploying cratering charges, designed to create deep holes in roads and runways, slowing enemy advances in combat scenarios.

    As one of the most physically and technically demanding jobs in the U.S. Army, combat engineers must be proficient in explosives, route clearance, fortifications, and mobility operations under high-stress conditions. The training at Grafenwöhr reinforced those skills, preparing the engineers for real-world scenarios where precise execution is crucial.

    The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance.

    (U.S. Army video by Capt. Jennifer French)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2025
    Date Posted: 03.11.2025 14:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 954922
    VIRIN: 250311-A-XY121-8145
    Filename: DOD_110855655
    Length: 00:01:41
    Location: GRAFENWöHR, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 173rd Combat Engineer Company Conducts Explosive Training in Grafenwöhr, by CPT Jennifer French, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    StrongerTogether

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download