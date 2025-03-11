173rd Combat Engineer Company Conducts Explosive Training in Grafenwöhr

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Paratroopers assigned to 173rd Combat Engineer Company conducted demolition training on March 11, 2025 utilizing C4 plastic explosives and cratering charges to train their ability to remove obstacles and impede enemy movement on the battlefield.



The training at the Grafenwöhr Training Area focused on the controlled use of C4, a versatile yet powerful explosive commonly employed by engineers to demolish structures, clear obstacles, and create breach points. Additionally, paratroopers practiced deploying cratering charges, designed to create deep holes in roads and runways, slowing enemy advances in combat scenarios.



As one of the most physically and technically demanding jobs in the U.S. Army, combat engineers must be proficient in explosives, route clearance, fortifications, and mobility operations under high-stress conditions. The training at Grafenwöhr reinforced those skills, preparing the engineers for real-world scenarios where precise execution is crucial.



The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance.



(U.S. Army video by Capt. Jennifer French)