US Coast Guard Secures Ferry Terminal during Mardi Gras

This b-roll video was made during security operations on the New Orleans waterfront during Mardi Gras season in New Orleans, LA on February 26, 2025. Coast Guard crew members involved were from the Coast Guard Cutter Tigershark, Maritime Security Response Team - East, Maritime Safety and Security Team Kings Bay and Coast Guard Eighth District. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Anthony Randisi)
|02.26.2025
|03.11.2025 14:35
|B-Roll
|00:01:13
|Location:
|NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US
