    US Coast Guard Secures Ferry Terminal during Mardi Gras

    NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Anthony Randisi 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    This b-roll video was made during security operations on the New Orleans waterfront during Mardi Gras season in New Orleans, LA on February 26, 2025. Coast Guard crew members involved were from the Coast Guard Cutter Tigershark, Maritime Security Response Team - East, Maritime Safety and Security Team Kings Bay and Coast Guard Eighth District. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Anthony Randisi)

    Date Taken: 02.26.2025
    Date Posted: 03.11.2025 14:35
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 954921
    VIRIN: 250226-G-XM734-3001
    Filename: DOD_110855616
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US

