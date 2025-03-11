Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FC Profession Series: Strengthening the Profession

    INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2025

    Video by Mark Orders-Woempner 

    U.S. Army Financial Management Command

    Sgt. Maj. Terry L. Anderson, Jr., Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army senior enlisted advisor, and other sergeants major from around the Army’s Finance Corps discussed “Strengthening the Profession” during a Finance and Comptroller Profession Series Feb. 27, 2025. During the discussion, the panel talked about and answered questions relating to an upcoming enlisted guide for finance and comptroller Soldiers and a recent finance and comptroller sergeants major symposium. (U.S. Army video by Mark R. W. Orders-Woempner)

