FC Profession Series: Strengthening the Profession

Sgt. Maj. Terry L. Anderson, Jr., Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army senior enlisted advisor, and other sergeants major from around the Army’s Finance Corps discussed “Strengthening the Profession” during a Finance and Comptroller Profession Series Feb. 27, 2025. During the discussion, the panel talked about and answered questions relating to an upcoming enlisted guide for finance and comptroller Soldiers and a recent finance and comptroller sergeants major symposium. (U.S. Army video by Mark R. W. Orders-Woempner)