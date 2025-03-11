Sgt. Maj. Terry L. Anderson, Jr., Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army senior enlisted advisor, and other sergeants major from around the Army’s Finance Corps discussed “Strengthening the Profession” during a Finance and Comptroller Profession Series Feb. 27, 2025. During the discussion, the panel talked about and answered questions relating to an upcoming enlisted guide for finance and comptroller Soldiers and a recent finance and comptroller sergeants major symposium. (U.S. Army video by Mark R. W. Orders-Woempner)
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2025 14:01
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|954919
|VIRIN:
|250227-A-IM476-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110855597
|Length:
|01:04:52
|Location:
|INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, FC Profession Series: Strengthening the Profession, by Mark Orders-Woempner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.