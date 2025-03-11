Coast Guard rescues woman from Oregon river following car accident

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/954917" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter crew from North Bend, Oregon, rescued a 71-year-old woman from the McKenzie River, east of Springfield, Oregon, after the car she was traveling in entered the river on March 5, 2025. Local police and fire departments were unable to safely access her due to the swift water surrounding the vehicle. (Video courtesy of U.S. Coast Guard and Lane County Sheriff’s Office)