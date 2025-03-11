Coast Guard rescues woman from Oregon river following car accident

A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter crew from North Bend, Oregon, rescued a 71-year-old woman from the McKenzie River, east of Springfield, Oregon, after the car she was traveling in entered the river on March 5, 2025. Local police and fire departments were unable to safely access her due to the swift water surrounding the vehicle. (Video courtesy of U.S. Coast Guard and Lane County Sheriff’s Office)
