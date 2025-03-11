Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard rescues woman from Oregon river following car accident

    SPRINGFIELD, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2025

    A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter crew from North Bend, Oregon, rescued a 71-year-old woman from the McKenzie River, east of Springfield, Oregon, after the car she was traveling in entered the river on March 5, 2025. Local police and fire departments were unable to safely access her due to the swift water surrounding the vehicle. (Video courtesy of U.S. Coast Guard and Lane County Sheriff’s Office)

    Date Taken: 03.05.2025
    Date Posted: 03.11.2025 13:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 954917
    VIRIN: 250305-G-SG988-1970
    Filename: DOD_110855550
    Length: 00:01:15
    Location: SPRINGFIELD, OREGON, US

    USCG
    Car
    Rescue
    Police
    River
    Swift Water

