    2025 U.S. Army Small Arms Championship UAS Broll

    FORT BENNING, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2025

    Video by Master Sgt. Kulani Lakanaria 

    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit

    The U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit hosts the 2025 U.S. Army Small Arms Championships or All Army at Fort Benning, Ga. Mar. 11, 2025. The competitors come from all components for across the Army as well as ROTC cadets.

    Date Taken: 03.11.2025
    Date Posted: 03.11.2025 13:35
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 954914
    VIRIN: 250311-A-UW671-4526
    Filename: DOD_110855479
    Length: 00:03:13
    Location: FORT BENNING, GEORGIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2025 U.S. Army Small Arms Championship UAS Broll, by MSG Kulani Lakanaria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Benning
    USAMU
    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit
    All Army
    2025

