    1st LAR use the VXE30 Stalker UAS

    SAN CLEMENTE ISLAND, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2025

    Video by Cpl. Michael Bartman 

    Marine Corps Warfighting Laboratory | Futures Directorate

    U.S. Marines with 1st Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion, 1st Marine Division, provide aerial reconnaissance with the VXE30 Stalker during Project Convergence Capstone 5 (PC-C5) on San Clemente Island, California, March 8, 2025. PC-C5 showcases multi-domain concepts, demonstrates advanced future capabilities and tests future concepts for the Army, joint services, and multinational allies and partners. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Michael Bartman)

    Date Taken: 03.08.2025
    Date Posted: 03.11.2025 14:05
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 954912
    VIRIN: 250308-M-AV203-1002
    Filename: DOD_110855426
    Length: 00:00:47
    Location: SAN CLEMENTE ISLAND, CALIFORNIA, US

