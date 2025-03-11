1st LAR use the VXE30 Stalker UAS

U.S. Marines with 1st Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion, 1st Marine Division, provide aerial reconnaissance with the VXE30 Stalker during Project Convergence Capstone 5 (PC-C5) on San Clemente Island, California, March 8, 2025. PC-C5 showcases multi-domain concepts, demonstrates advanced future capabilities and tests future concepts for the Army, joint services, and multinational allies and partners. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Michael Bartman)
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2025 14:05
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|954912
|VIRIN:
|250308-M-AV203-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110855426
|Length:
|00:00:47
|Location:
|SAN CLEMENTE ISLAND, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
